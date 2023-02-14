Investec staff on the island are celebrating after Investec Bank (Channel Islands) Limited won Private Bank of the Year, Channel Islands and Isle of Man, for the second year in a row, at the Citywealth International Financial Centre (IFC) Awards 2023.
The awards, now in their 12th year, highlight excellence in the private wealth sector in the major international financial centres, and are judged by an international panel of highly respected practitioners from all private wealth sectors covering all the jurisdictions. The winners are those deemed to have excelled in achievement, innovation, expertise, and service.
Investec Bank (Channel Islands) Limited has had a representative office in the Isle of Man since 2018 and head of office Mark Beresford said it was an honour to be included in the award.
He said: ‘The Isle of Man office is proud to be part of the great team at Investec Bank (Channel Islands). This award recognises the dedication of staff across the Crown Dependencies and our organisation’s commitment to putting our clients and communities at the heart of what we do.
‘As we approach the fifth anniversary of the Isle of Man office, it’s fantastic to have this endorsement from the judges and our peers.’
Investec Bank (Channel Islands) Limited was also named Overall Private Bank at the inaugural Wealthbriefing Channel Islands Awards last month.