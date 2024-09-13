Braddan-based Swagelok Limited has become the latest company in the island to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.
This pledge is a declaration of the organisation’s commitment and support for those who have served within the forces, along with their service spouses, partners and dependants.
Dean Cooper, supply chain and planning manager at the engineers said: ‘As a fellow veteran, I know first hand how the skills gained from my time in the armed forces were able to transfer to the corporate sector.
‘We know veterans are highly valued by Swagelok.
‘We estimate that there are over 14,000 members of the armed forces who leave each year, and a large number of these individuals are looking for a second career.
‘If we consider the number of engineers, logisticians, quality inspectors and human resources personnel we have among that number, it would be madness not to assist and utilise this incredible pool of potential talent.
‘By participating in the career transition partnership, we not only tap into a valuable talent pool but also showcase the opportunities and benefits our company can provide.
‘We believe that by signing the Armed Forces Covenant, Swagelok not only shows our commitment but also displays our values to a higher standard.
‘I can recall how the vision and values of the company struck a chord with me when I first applied and transitioned out of the armed forces.’
Graham Brunstrom, from Swagelok’s HR department added: ‘By signing this covenant and registering for the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Bronze Award, Swagelok Limited is pledging our support to the armed forces by being open to employing reservists, armed forces veterans (including wounded, injured and sick), cadet instructors and military spouses and partners.
‘Since 2013, many Isle of Man companies have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and we hope this will also encourage others to do so, as we believe it continues to highlight the positive moral and ethical aspect of Swagelok’s culture and diversity outlook within a supportive environment, of which we are rightfully proud.’
Interested active military members who are transitioning to the civilian workforce are invited to find more information at [email protected].