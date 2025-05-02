A family from the Isle of Man who are on holiday in Tunisia have launched a fundraiser to bring an abandoned kitten back to the island.
After hearing loud cries, they discovered the cat hiding in the undercarriage of a car engine, with no mother or siblings in sight.
After waiting patiently to see if any of the kitten’s family would come back to meet it, they decided to take the shaken cat back to their hotel room.
They cleaned the feline in their hotel room sink, and eventually gave it the name ‘Ginge’ due to its ginger and white colouring.
Talking about finding Ginge, Charlotte Gorman said: ‘It was obvious she was in distress and all by herself.
‘We couldn’t leave her like this as there was no way of telling how long she would have left in life if we were to get in the taxi without her.
‘She was nervous at first, and our taxi driver helped us retrieve her from the engine bay. Once we had hold of her and wrapped her up warm, she slept peacefully for the entire 45 minute journey back to the hotel.
‘She was covered in engine oil and dirt so once we snuck her back into the hotel, we bathed her in the sink and cleaned her up.
‘She was a little wary at first, probably due to never being touched by humans before, although after some cuddles and love from everybody she soon went to sleep in our arms.’
Charlotte has now launched a GoFundMe page to assist with the Gorman’s mission to transport Ginge back to the island.
The family have got in touch with a foundation named R.A.N.A (Rescue Animals of North Africa), who have advised them that Ginge is too young to receive any veterinary care yet and she will have to stay in Tunisia for 12 more weeks.
Once it has been looked at and given the necessary vaccinations, the Gorman’s will look to bring Ginge home - but still need financial support in order to do so.
Charlotte added: ‘We have spoken to the veterinary practice directly and have put full faith in them taking care of Ginge throughout the process of getting all of the vaccinations, blood tests and travel documents in order to enter the UK legally.
‘We are so glad we found Ginge when we did, as there was recently a huge thunderstorm in Tunisia and we don’t think Ginge would have lasted through the night in the state he was in.
‘We believe we were in the right place at the right time when we found Ginge.’
If you wish to donate and help bring Ginge back to the island, you can do so by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-ginge-home?cdn-cache=0