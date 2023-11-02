A new company that wants to promote more environmentally sustainable ways of working is to hold an event later this week.
Earthscope Isle of Man has been set up by two people with a passion for the subject, Sarah Mercer and Matthew Warren.
They are inviting people from a number of organisations to take part in workshops in the event, which is entiteld ‘Nature is Everyone’s Business: finding your purpose in a climate emergency’.
It will take place from 11am to 1pm at the Santander Work Cafe (the former market hall in Douglas) on Thursday, November 9.
As part of their new business, Mr Warren and Ms Mercer are offering organisations consultations about sustainable practices.
Mr Warren said: ‘The basic vision of the company is that we want to change cultures and respond to the increasing demand on the island for being able to do things differently, more sustainably in businesses and communities.’
They also plan to give back to the community.
At least half of the profits will be donated to what they call ‘grassroots community action’.
That could be community gardens, experiences in nature or community spaces.
They say they are already working with the Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx Woodland Trust, Beach Buddies and other environmentally conscious organisations.
Ms Mercer said: ‘We’re hoping to go into organisations that don’t normally work in what’s called “the green bubble” to build an incredible community of people taking action. A lot of people who care about climate change often care a lot and are passionate about it but are at a bit of a loss about what to do, particularly on the Isle of Man where options are more limited than they are in other places.
‘What we want from this event is to gather those people together and to help people to find their purpose.
‘Nature is everyone’s business. Everyone needs to care about nature. What does your role look like within that?
‘This workshop will be exploring “what is your purpose in the face of a nature emergency?”’
Tickets to Thursday’s event have already sold out.
But Earthscope is planning another event. Details will be released soon.