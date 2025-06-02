Island residents are being urged to check their GP records following a data issue which has seen more than 400 patients have their home address incorrectly changed after receiving treatment in the UK.
This issue could lead to delays in receiving vital correspondence from local services, such as Noble’s Hospital or the island’s screening programmes.
The problem stems from a situation where temporary UK addresses, supplied during hospital stays or treatment visits, were mistakenly recorded as permanent addresses in NHS systems in England.
Because some Isle of Man patient records are shared with UK systems, this led to some Manx residents being registered as having moved permanently to the UK.
Since then, approximately 430 cases have been identified, with a further 16 cases emerging as recently as April and May this year.
It is possible more will be uncovered as awareness grows.
In most cases, patients who continued to receive letters and appointments from Manx healthcare services are unlikely to have been affected. However, anyone who has received care in the UK and has since not heard from Noble’s or missed expected screening invitations is advised to take immediate action.
Manx Care is asking patients to contact their GP practice to ensure their Isle of Man address is recorded correctly. Patients are also encouraged to contact the relevant hospital department or screening service if they believe they may have missed an appointment.
A spokesperson said: ‘This issue does not mean patients will lose their place with their GP, but it could result in missed or delayed appointments. We’re working closely with UK healthcare bodies to prevent this from happening again.’
Local GP practices have already been contacted to help verify affected patients' correct residency. Where necessary, records have been updated to reflect Isle of Man addresses. In cases where patients cannot be contacted, GP practices have been given a six-month period to confirm residency. If there is still no response after that time, patients may be removed from their GP list.
Manx Care added that the situation highlights the importance of informing UK healthcare staff during treatment visits that you are a temporary resident and ensuring any UK address given is marked as temporary only.
The potential impacts of the error include missed screening invitations, such as cervical, breast, or bowel cancer checks — as well as hospital clinic appointments.
Anyone with concerns is encouraged to get in touch with Manx Care by emailing [email protected] or calling 01624 642642.
Manx Care apologised for the disruption, adding: ‘Your health and peace of mind are our top priorities.’
What do you think about this issue? Email [email protected] for a chance to have your views printed in the Examiner.