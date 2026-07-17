A petition has been launched calling on the Manx Government to pause issuing new taxi driver licences amid concerns over a number of ‘serious incidents’.
Local taxi driver Barry Murphy has launched the petition on change.org calling for the pause on all new Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) driver licence applications while an independent review is carried out.
In the petition, Mr Murphy says: ‘This petition does not seek to prevent existing licensed drivers from continuing to work. It does not seek to affect current operators, licence transfers or the day-to-day operation of the taxi and private hire industry. It relates only to new PPV driver licence applications.’
Mr Murphy says there have been a few incidents in recent years which has undermined confidence in the safety of getting a taxi.
This includes a 45-year-old taxi driver who appeared before magistrates earlier this month charged with asking a lone female passenger to perform sexual acts in exchange for free travel. The alleged offence is said to have taken place on the A18 Mountain Road on June 27.
Mr Murphy says: ‘Having worked within the Isle of Man taxi trade for approximately 24 years, I have seen first-hand the professionalism, integrity and dedication of the overwhelming majority of drivers.
‘However, a number of serious incidents involving licensed drivers in recent years have understandably shaken public confidence.
‘The purpose of the independent review should not be to apportion blame, but to establish whether the current system is as robust, transparent and effective as it can be.’
Mr Murphy wants the review to consider whether current criminal record and background checks provide the highest possible level of public protection.
He also wants to know whether the Road Transport Licensing Committee (RTLC) works effectively with other relevant government departments.
He added: ‘If the independent review concludes the current system is robust and no improvements are required, the temporary pause should be lifted without delay. If improvements are identified, they should be implemented before any further new PPV driver licences are granted.
‘This petition is not intended to unfairly restrict opportunities for prospective drivers. It is intended to place public safety first, strengthen confidence in the licensing system.’
A spokesperson Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture - which oversees the RTLC – said: ‘We have worked closely with the RTLC to review policy options relating to recent concerns relating to the taxi trade.
‘DEFA officers will commence a detailed review of the primary legislation governing the RTLC during the summer, with the review covering areas including driver checks and CCTV in taxis.
‘It is important to note that Enhanced DBS checks are undertaken for all taxi drivers, alongside requiring evidence from countries outside the Isle of Man and UK, where appropriate.
‘There is nothing prohibiting taxi drivers operating a CCTV system in their vehicles at present, and we would encourage any taxi driver considering this to engage with the Information Commissioner in regards to this.
‘The objective of any amendments will be to create a more streamlined, modern and effective regulatory framework that supports a sustainable and well-regulated taxi industry for the island.
‘The necessary legislative amendments will be progressed and brought to Tynwald in early in the new administration.’