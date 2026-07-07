A taxi driver accused of asking for sexual favours in exchange for free travel has appeared before magistrates this morning.
Adrian Erive Santos, aged 45, of Close Caarys, Ramsey, is charged with acting injurious to public morals or outraging decency, in that he, in his position of trust as a taxi driver, requested that his lone female customer perform sexual acts on him in exchange for free travel.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on the A18 Mountain Road on June 27.
Duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for an adjournment until July 21, to allow time for the defendant to seek further legal advice.
Bail has been granted.