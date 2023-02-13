As the capabilities of artificial intelligence continue to develop, there are growing concerns about the technology replacing jobs across various industries.
In November, an artificial intelligence chatbot called ChatGPT was launched. It can write responses in a human-like manner, in various styles, and across a breadth of topics.
Since its launch, other similar programmes have emerged, one of the most notable being Chatsonic, which prides itself in being more up to date than ChatGPT, as it uses information from the internet, instead of being trained off a dataset from 2021 like ChatGPT.
We decided to put the frequently discussed tool to the test.
We asked artificial intelligence to write a newspaper piece on TT, and tested its accuracy and writing style by having our sports editor and TT expert, John Watterson, write his comments.
We chose Chatsonic as it was more up to date than ChatGPT.
Here is what Chatsonic wrote about the 2022 TT.
The Isle of Man TT Race 2022 was an incredible event that celebrated the spirit of motorbike racing. Held on the stunning Isle of Man, this was an exhilarating event for all involved.
The race was broken down into three distinct categories: Superbike, Sidecar, and Superstock. Racers in each category had to prove their skill and endurance through a grueling track that tested their limits.
In the Superbike category, the winner was Peter Hickman, the reigning champion on the Isle of Man. He completed the course in 17 minutes and 28.512 seconds, beating the previous record by 1.8 seconds.
In the Sidecar category, the winning team was John Holden and Lee Cain. They completed the course in 19 minutes and 7.863 seconds, just 0.062 seconds ahead of the team of Joe Suter and Mark Wilkes.
The Superstock category was won by Michael Dunlop. He completed the course in 17 minutes and 54.977 seconds.
The event was a huge success, with thousands of people from around the world gathering to witness the incredible spectacle. The riders all received a huge cheer and applause from the crowd as they crossed the finish line.
The TT Races are a popular event for motorbike racing enthusiasts, and the 2022 edition was no exception. The incredible atmosphere and the incredible skill of the riders all combined to make this a truly memorable event.
The Isle of Man TT Race 2022 was an incredible event that celebrated the spirit of motorbike racing. With incredible skill and endurance displayed by the racers, this event will be remembered for many years to come.
Here is John’s response to the Chatsonic piece.
He said: ‘The Chatsonic account of the 2022 TT is littered with errors.
‘It states that the event was broken down into three distinct categories – Superbike, Sidecar, and Superstock.
‘There were actually five as Supertwin and Supersport are omitted from the list.
‘It continues: “In the Superbike category, the winner was Peter Hickman, the reigning champion on the Isle of Man.
“He completed the course in 17 minutes and 28.512 seconds, beating the previous record by 1.8 seconds”.
‘This is partly correct, Hickman did win the Superbike race, but there is no overall champion of the Isle of Man TT. He completed the course in 17min 28.152sec, but this was only for one of the six-lap distance.
‘Next . . . “In the Sidecar category, the winning team was John Holden and Lee Cain. They completed the course in 19 minutes and 7.863 seconds, just 0.062 seconds ahead of the team of Joe Suter and Mark Wilkes”.
‘John Holden did practice for the event, but did not start either race as he was unable to find a passenger as stand-in Dan Sayle was not physically able to compete.
Lee Cain formerly passengered for Holden, but did not contest the 2022 TT.
‘Joe Suter has never raced in any class of the TT.
‘Mark Wilkes finished fifth with Harry Payne.
‘There were two sidecar races, but the Chatsonic article gives the impression there was only one.
‘Next . . . ‘The Superstock category was won by Michael Dunlop. He completed the course in 17 minutes and 54.977 seconds”.
‘Michael Dunlop did not win the Superstock race, but he was successful in the Supersport events.
‘The article is littered with inaccuracies and is repetitive. The word “incredible” appears no more than four times in the final three sentences.’
He concluded: ‘It is disappointing that several main statistics and facts of the story are incorrect, which is not what you expect from a professional sports reporter.’