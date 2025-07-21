An R-plated rider was clocked by police travelling at more than 100mph.
Over the past week Isle of Man Constabulary has been warning learner drivers and those who have recently passed their tests to ensure they are displaying the plates and keep to the rules.
For R-plate drivers and riders, that means not going above 50mph, but that restriction was flagrantly ignored by one rider.
Posting on Facebook, the force said: ‘This is a reminder to all R plate drivers and riders that for the first 12 months, they are restricted to 50mph.
‘Last night (Saturday) one R plate rider found out the hard way when followed by our unmarked bike, travelling in excess of 100mph. This young man will now be summons to court, potentially receiving a ban.’
The constabulary had previously warned on social media about the rules for learner and newly qualified drivers and riders.
It said: ‘We would like to remind all learners and those recently passed drivers/ riders that it is a legal requirement to display a full standard sized plate both to the front and rear of your vehicle.
‘The L/R plate must be full sized, clearly displayed and affixed in a vertical position. Those behind privacy glass or affixed horizontally on a motorcycle mud guard are not legal.’
