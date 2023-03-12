Firefighters were called out after a candle started a blaze.
A crew from Rushen fire station was called out to Truggan Road, Port St Mary, at 8am.
The candle set fire to materials nearby.
Two breathing apparatus teams entered the smoke-filled property with high pressure hosereels, extinguishing a fire in a first-floor bedroom.
Thanks to the internal doors being shut, fire and smoke damage was confined to the room of origin, with the remainder of the property left reasonably unscathed.
Fire service candle safety tips:
• Make sure they are positioned well away from combustible items such as curtains, clothes, furniture, books, papers etc.
• Ensure they are always placed in a fire-resistant holder and on a non-combustible surface.
• Always fully extinguish a candle when finished with and never leave them to burn unattended.
Working smoke alarms save lives. Ensure smoke alarms are fitted on each level of a property and that they are tested weekly to ensure they are working.