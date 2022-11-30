A 40-year-old man has been fined £550 for careless driving and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
David John Cooil’s licence was also endorsed with six penalty points after he sent a postal admission to the offences.
The case had been adjourned previously after he sent a guilty plea to the court, but stated in his written mitigation that he believed he had not driven carelessly.
This made the plea equivocal and meant that it could not be accepted by the court.
However, new written mitigation was sent with the latest guilty plea which was deemed acceptable.
We previously reported that Cooil, who lives at Ballagawne Road, Castletown was driving a Ford Connect van in Port Erin on August 18.
A woman was driving her Suzuki Wagon R along Ballafesson Road when Cooil pulled out from a junction and there was a collision.
After the accident, Cooil’s van was deemed in a dangerous condition after being taken to the vehicle test centre.
However, the condition of the vehicle did not contribute to the accident.
During a police interview, Cooil said he had not seen the other car coming.
In his written mitigation sent to the court, he said that he had been driving for 24 years without incident and also sent a reference from the woman involved in the accident.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes fined Cooil £300 for the careless driving and £250 for the condition of the van.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £25 per week.