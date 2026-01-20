An island charity is launching a new walking and running event to raise funds for its cause of supporting young people’s mental health.
Isle Listen’s inaugural ‘Castle to Castle’ event will take place on Sunday, March 29 and will see walkers and runners take on the ancient Bayr ny Skeddan (The Herring Road), from Peel to Castletown.
This beautiful but challenging 15.7 mile walk follows an ancient trail once used by Manx fishermen.
Participants will set off in the ancient grounds of Peel Castle, following the west coast before heading inland through rolling countryside, and completing the route within the historic walls of Castle Rushen, thanks to the support of Manx National Heritage.
Speaking of the event, Isle Listen’s event and community fundraising manager Jess Kneen said: ‘We’re really excited to launch our first event of the year.
‘With an island full of fitness fanatics, Castle to Castle is set to be an exciting new addition to the sporting calendar.
‘Open to both walkers and runners, we hope the event will be a wholesome community day out, welcoming participants of all abilities.
‘The route showcases the very best of the Manx countryside. And at 15.7 miles, this challenging yet achievable trail makes ideal training for anyone preparing for the 2026 Parish Walk. We are really thankful to sponsor IFGL for their support with this event.’
Entry costs £10 for those aged 16 or 17 at the time of the event, and £14 for 18-plus. Participants can enter the event here: https://www.islelisten.im/castle-to-castle/
Participants are also encouraged to raise sponsorship for the event.
If you don’t fancy taking part but are keen to support, Isle Listen are looking for volunteers to support the event. Anyone interested in fundraising, volunteering or keen to find out more is encouraged to get in touch with the team by emailing [email protected]
