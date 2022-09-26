Castle Mona’s future
The group that owns Castle Mona says it is considering a number of options regarding the future of the site.
The Tevir group, which bought the site in April 2018, said: ‘Since planning permission was granted we have undertaken the works on the property to remove the modern interventions such as the bowling alley, nightclub and the accommodation wing.
‘Remedial work on the roof has been undertaken as well as works on the interior to start to remove things like the bathrooms and hotel fittings. The work being undertaken on the Castle Mona represents a significant investment on our behalf.
‘We are aware that the Castle Mona is a key heritage asset for the Isle of Man. That is why we are undertaking works in a sensitive and considered manner.’
They continued: ‘We are currently considering a number of options in respect of the future use of the Castle Mona. Tevir Group has an excellent track record in delivering Grade A commercial environments for high quality tenants.’
