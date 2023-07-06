The Isle of Man Post Office is celebrating 50 years of postal independence.
A number of activities and initiatives have been arranged to commemorate the achievement.
The Isle of Man Post Office broke free from the British Post Office in 1973 and founded originally as the Isle of Man Postal Authority.
Following the Post Office Act in 1993 it was renamed as Isle of Man Post Office.
Wednesday, July 5, was the official anniversary date, however celebratory events are set to run throughout the year.
An island-wide treasure hunt is to take place on September 2.
The postal service is to work with Manx Wildlife Trust to plant over 50 trees this summer as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative Trust.
Also working with Manx National Heritage, an exhibition will be on display at the Manx Museum’s Cabinet of Curiosity from July 14 to September 25.
There will be an opportunity for employees both past and present to celebrate the anniversary at a reunion event in July.
A reception to thank customers and suppliers for their custom is planned for September.
Children across the island will have the chance to design a post box, with the paint a community post box competition being launched in autumn.
The Post Office has created a logo variation for use within their anniversary year from July 5, 2023, to July 4, 2024, and will feature on their website, on social channels, marketing materials and displayed at events throughout the year.
A new set of seven commemorative stamps have been issued, with each of the first six stamps featuring a collage of recognisable issued stamps that are well-known by locals and collectors worldwide, representing the history of stamps on the island.
The seventh stamp is a new design representing the Europa Stamp 2023.
The designs on the stamps were chosen by Maxine Cannon, the business’s general manager for the stamps and coins division, with her recounting some of the highlights of the past 50 years.
Among these stamps are the 1973 inauguration stamp depicting a Viking landing on Mann, the iconic Gaiety Theatre and Villa Marina in Douglas and the Royal Yacht Britannia visiting Douglas with the then Prince Charles on board.
Further highlights include astronaut Alan Bean’s paintings of the moon landing, Professor Stephen Hawking and some of the earliest stamps featuring King Charles III.
Maxine, who has worked at the Post Office since 1981, said: ‘I was delighted to be asked to reflect on all of our collections to celebrate our anniversary’.