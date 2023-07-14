JTC clients, Isle of Man Government representatives, industry professionals, charities and JTC staff joined together to mark the company’s fifth anniversary with a celebration at Refuge bistro and wine bar recently.
Attended by 60 guests, the event was hosted by Aidan Davin, managing director of JTC’s Isle of Man office.
JTC is a publicly listed, professional services business with expertise in fund, corporate and private client services.
Paul Weir, the firm’s regional head of Europe for private client services, also attended and paid tribute to the hard work, dedication and first-class service delivered to clients by the Isle of Man team, which over the past five years has grown to 33 staff.
‘I would like to thank all of our clients, guests and colleagues for joining us to celebrate JTC Isle of Man’s fifth anniversary last month,” said Aidan Davin.
‘The event was a great opportunity for us to thank those who have been part of our journey so far. We look forward to working with our fantastic clients in the years to come, as we continue to invest and grow here in the Isle of Man.’