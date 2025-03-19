A high-profile legal expert has strongly criticised the Isle of Man’s plans to implement a blanket 20mph speed limit in residential areas, calling the measure ‘pointless’ and ‘extremely unpopular.’
Nick Freeman, widely known as ‘Mr Loophole’ due to his expertise in traffic law, has represented high-profile clients including David Beckham and Jeremy Clarkson.
He argues that introducing widespread 20mph zones in towns and villages could make roads more dangerous rather than improving safety.
His comments come as the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) engages with the public on a phased rollout of reduced speed limits, following a 2023 commitment by Tynwald.
The initiative aligns with ‘Our Island Plan,’ which aims to improve quality of life, create safer streets, and support community wellbeing.
While no additional traffic calming measures will be introduced, the scheme will rely on signage, public awareness, and encouraging behavioural change.
Schools will also see enhanced safety measures, including updated signs and flashing lights.
He said: ‘The Isle of Man has unique road traffic laws, and this really flies in the face of those laws.
‘The idea behind a 20mph speed limit is obviously safety, but this is a completely pointless exercise.
‘It’s going to be extremely unpopular with motorists, who will feel they are being used as a cash cow.’
He also warned of economic consequences, citing Wales’ recent 20mph rollout, which he claimed could cost £4.6 billion.
Public consultation on the proposals closes this Friday, but it has already sparked opposition with a petition against the plans launched.
Mr Freeman urged residents to challenge the policy, saying: ‘What is the point of this? How will it be enforced?
‘The government must trust people to drive sensibly, rather than imposing blanket restrictions.’