The Isle of Man Constabulary seized five cars amid claims of unroadworthy vehicles being sold at island garages.
Police officers, alongside representatives from the Office of Fair Trading and Department of Infrastructure vehicle examiners, visited a number of second-hand garages on Tuesday. as part of Operation Mayflower.
The move came after a number of complaints were received from members of the public concerned over the safety of some vehicles sold.
While checks proved the vast majority of vehicles for sale were in good working order, some had to be taken away for further inspection.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary, Office of Fair Trading, and Department of Infrastructure Vehicle Examiners conducted an operation at several local second-hand car garages.
‘The operation was in response to a number of complaints received both by the police and Office of Fair Trading regarding the sales of unroadworthy vehicles.
‘As a result of the operation, five vehicles were seized for further examination at the test centre. However, we are pleased to report that the overwhelming majority of vehicles for sale were found to be in road worthy condition.’
The police explained that selling or advertising an unroadworthy motor vehicle is an offence under the Road Traffic Act which carries a maximum penalty of a £5,000 fine.
A police spokesman added that similar checks will be carried out in the future to ensure vehicles sold at island garages are roadworthy.
They said: ‘We continue to work with partner agencies to ensure vehicles sold to the public are safe and roadworthy.
‘If you have concerns about the sale of unroadworthy vehicles, you can report via us or our partner agencies. Alternately you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’