Census to determine fortunes of the island’s ‘iconic’ Hen Harriers

Nature conservation charity Manx Bird Life is conducting an island-wide census of Hen Harriers during the 2022 nesting season, in an attempt to determine the current breeding population.

MBL described the species as being ‘one of the most persecuted of all birds’.

A statement from the charity read: ‘It is in decline across much of its British and European range.

‘The Isle of Man provides the species with rare sanctuary from persecution. Even so, it is feared that the island’s population is now also declining.’

The island’s harrier population peaked at 57 territorial pairs as recently as 2004, with observations now suggesting that today’s population could now be as low as 20-25 pairs.

Little is known about the movements of the island’s harriers throughout the year. Provisional results from scientific studies show that the island’s breeding population is insular, being genetically distinct from its British and European counterparts.

Yet young, non-breeding harriers are prone to exploration, wandering large distances across land and sea, before attaining maturity and typically returning to their natal areas to settle and nest.

Since 2007, fifteen Manx harrier nestlings have been satellite-tagged. Of ten tagged since 2015, five died on the island of apparent natural causes, one succumbed while crossing the Irish Sea to Scotland, two disappeared in Wales and one was poisoned in the Republic of Ireland. Just one survived long enough to return to the island.

Everyone can report their Hen Harrier sightings directly at [email protected], or online at manxbirdlife.im/sightings/submit/.