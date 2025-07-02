Code Club has announced the launch of a local robotics competition designed to inspire and engage young minds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Code Club is a local charity that teaches people how to use digital technology in the Isle of Man, and the upcoming event is set to run in Autumn 2025 based on the schedule and material of the prestigious World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Final in November.
The competition is open to students aged 11 to 15, and aims to mirror the creativity, problem-solving and teamwork celebrated in the international WRO event.
Using LEGO robotics kits, participants will work in teams to design, build and programme autonomous robots to complete a series of challenges inspired by this year’s WRO theme.
‘We want to give Isle of Man students the opportunity to experience the excitement of robotics, coding, and innovation in a friendly, inclusive competition,’ said Steve Wilson, a Trustee of Code Club.
‘This is about empowering the next generation of engineers, technologists and creative thinkers.’
The local event will feature a junior and senior division to support different age groups, teams of two with a coach for each team, a series of engaging challenges aligned with global WRO standards, opportunities for participants to showcase their designs to a panel of local industry experts, and a celebration event and prize-giving for all teams.
Schools, community groups, and individual students are encouraged to register their interest early.
No previous robotics experience is required, and Code Club will be offering optional mentoring and training workshops in the lead-up to the event.
To find out more or to register a team, you can visit http://codeclub.im/robotics2025/ or email [email protected].
A spokesperson from Code Club commented: ‘Join us as we build robots, spark imagination, and pave the way for the island’s next generation of tech talent!’