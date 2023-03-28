Port Erin Commissioners are hosting a competition for children to design their ‘dream’ public space.
Urban planner Betty Laurincova is working with the local authority to enable people to share their ideas about what they would like to see and have around the village.
She says people have been creative so far and have an ‘image’ or ‘vision’ of what they want.
The authority has been conducting a survey about public spaces in the village and asking for suggestions.
Ms Laurincova said: ‘As a lot of people came with their own ideas that were quite creative. I was worried that people will come just to complain.
‘But the way people communicated them, they were more suggestions, with the belief that things can be better.’