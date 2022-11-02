Chance of power outages due to storm
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 2:41 pm
Manx Utilities ()
There could be power outages today due to the ongoing weather conditions.
Manx Utilities has said that as the weather picks up over the day, there is a chance of ‘damage’ to its network.
It is warning that anyone who sees fallen electricity poles, cables or trees on the lines to stay clear and contact 687687.
An amber warning for coastal overtopping is currently in place for the whole island until 8pm. This will be coupled with a gale force south westerly wind in the early evening.
