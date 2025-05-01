More than £3m has been spent on consultancy fees for the proposed Cair Vie onshore windfarm.
Manx Utilities has yet to submit a planning application for the £36m project proposed for Earystane and Scard.
It had originally intended to do so in January but has yet to complete an environmental impact assessment which is expected to be ready at the end of this month.
Campaigners with the Cair Vie Resistance Group submitted a Freedom of Information request asking for a breakdown of costs incurred to date.
Manx Utilities confirmed it has spent £3,138,932 on consultancy fees so far.
To date, no payments have been made to windfarm developers. Payments to suppliers total £16,348, it said.
Manx Utlities said project and management costs are included in the transition programme overall costs and there is not a breakdown specifically for the windfarm.
Kirrie Jenkins of the Cair Vie Resistance Group said: ‘More than £3 million of public money has been spent on consultancy for a windfarm that hasn’t even reached the planning stage.
‘This raises serious questions about accountability, priorities, and whether the people of the Isle of Man are being properly consulted or protected.’
The proposed 20-28 megawatt windfarm is projected to cost £36m including contingency margins but Manx Utilities says it can’t confirm an exact price until a manufacturer is appointed.
In a statement, Manx Utilities said it wanted to ensure that any windfarm project follows due process and this involves conducting comprehensive environmental impact assessments and implementing effective mitigation measures.
It said: ‘By doing so, the development of renewable energy solutions, such as the Cair Vie wind farm project, proceeds responsibly while also enhancing the natural environment through well-designed initiatives.
‘Manx Utilities is not responsible for energy policy on the island but is responsible for the economic supply of electricity.
‘It is important that the island continues to enjoy its security of supply and maintains its independence whilst also moving away from imported fossil fuels and stabilising energy prices for the Island community. ‘
The authority said it must also follow best practice guidance from the UK in delivering energy projects, which includes ensuring the protection of the environment.
It said: ‘The environmental impact assessment for the Cair Vie onshore windfarm project is being undertaken by experts in the environment, and the design and mitigation approach will be reviewed by independent experts as part of the planning process. The planning inspector will also review the facts, as presented in the application.
‘Consultations took place in 2024 across the Isle of Man with an opportunity for views to be submitted on the Cair Vie onshore windfarm project.
‘Presently, Manx Utilities is focused on completing the environmental impact assessment work for a planning application submission which will include a suite of proposals to ensure maximum benefit for nature alongside the development. The formal planning application process is designed to provide a further opportunity to provide feedback on the project. Further engagement is also planned to support the planning application.’