A farm in Port St Mary will be opening its doors to the public this weekend.

Guided tours of Glendown Farm on Truggan Road in Port St Mary will take place at 1pm on Sunday afternoon with people asked to meet at 12.45pm.

The award-winning farm has views of Cregneash and the Chasms and has been farmed by the Cain family for generations. It is home to a dairy herd, sheep and a popular campsite.

Last year, the farming family won a special award for their conservation work on the farm as part of Isle of Man Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group’s Bronze Chough Awards.