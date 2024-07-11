A farm in Port St Mary will be opening its doors to the public this weekend.
Guided tours of Glendown Farm on Truggan Road in Port St Mary will take place at 1pm on Sunday afternoon with people asked to meet at 12.45pm.
The award-winning farm has views of Cregneash and the Chasms and has been farmed by the Cain family for generations. It is home to a dairy herd, sheep and a popular campsite.
This weekend’s tour follows the recent success of dairy duo David and Rob Cooil, from nearby Ballagawne Farm, who scooped a major international award for their ‘outstanding commitment’ to conservation within a commercial business. For more info, phone Hilary Fletcher on 07624 422486 or email [email protected]