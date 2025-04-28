Motorists are being urged to slow down near schools after officers observed drivers exceeding speed limits in Braddan.
The Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team issued the warning after patrols on Monday morning witnessed vehicles travelling above the mandatory limits displayed around school zones.
In a statement, police said: ‘Officers on patrol in Braddan this morning have observed motorists going above the limits shown around our schools as pictured.
‘We would like to remind motorists that when such signs are illuminated this is a mandatory and enforceable speed limit.
‘Please don't put a child in danger rushing to get yours to school.’
The warning comes as the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) continues its rollout of new 20mph zones, part of a £400,000 initiative under the government’s ‘Island Plan’.
The initiative aims to improve road safety, support community wellbeing and encourage behavioural change among drivers.
School zones that are currently 20mph will remain the same on the island.
The rollout officially began in February, with Port St Mary becoming the first location to adopt a blanket 20mph limit.
Last week, Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood MHK announced a revised plan for implementing the changes, moving away from a single island-wide Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) in favour of a phased approach.
Each area will now be consulted individually with a minimum six-week consultation period. Dr Haywood acknowledged that the original method caused confusion, particularly due to the short statutory two-week comment window.
She also revealed she has faced targeted online abuse over the changes, prompting Tynwald to issue updated safety guidance to all members.