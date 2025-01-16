The fifth annual Isle of Man Graduate and Young Professional Fair is set to take place in April at a brand new location.
This year’s event, which is aimed at graduates and young professionals looking to take their first or next career steps in the Isle of Man, will be held at the Villa Marina on April 16.
Hosted by Locate Isle of Man, which is part of the Department for Enterprise, the fair will highlight the employment opportunities available for individuals living in the Isle of Man, and those considering relocating or returning to the island.
Last year’s event welcomed 311 delegates and showcased 55 participating businesses, resulting in the hiring of 32 young professionals.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Government said: ‘A post-event survey showed that 100% of exhibitor respondents agreed the event was worth attending, with 89% confirming they had either fully or partially achieved their objectives for attending.
‘50 businesses have already signed up to exhibit at this year’s event, with representation from a wide range of sectors including biomed, healthcare, public services, finance, IT and technology, legal, maritime and education, in addition to a number of the island’s recruitment agencies.’
Ann Corlett, political member for Locate Isle of Man, commented: ‘Attracting and retaining young people and helping businesses to fill available roles is fundamental to the long-term sustainability of our economy, a strategic ambition of the Island Plan.
‘The Isle of Man Graduate and Young Professional Fair enables attendees to network and connect with exhibiting businesses, hear from inspiring speakers and gain invaluable information about the many career opportunities and roles in the island.’
Karen Mercer, head of human resources for Zurich in the Isle of Man, added: ‘Zurich in the Isle of Man is delighted, for the second consecutive year, to be headline sponsor of the 2025 Graduate and Young Professional Fair.
‘We believe in the importance of supporting young talent and this event aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic workforce in the island.
‘We are excited to be part of an initiative that not only showcases the diverse career opportunities available, but also contributes to the island as a whole.’
Included in the event will be topical panel discussions, which look to provide insights into the skills in demand, emerging roles and the benefits of living and working in the island.
Practical advice and tips will also be on offer, from guest speakers and exhibitor representatives.