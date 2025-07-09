A sheet of commemorative stamps was presented to Sir Mark Cavendish KBE as part of the official renaming of the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway at the National Sports Centre in Douglas.
The event, attended by schoolchildren, supporters and the Manx Missile himself, coincided with the launch of the limited-edition collection of stamps celebrating his cycling career.
The sheet features eight stamps highlighting key moments from his 19-year professional career, including Olympic appearances and Tour de France stage wins.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said: ‘This sheetlet brings together images of Cav at his competitive best, sprinting to victory and proudly celebrating his success.
‘The island is immensely proud of Mark and everything he has achieved.’