The chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man has announced he will step down from the role for personal reasons.
John Knight will be leaving the charity after more than two years in post, during which time he led the organisation through a period of change and development.
A spokesperson for Hospice Isle of Man said Mr Knight and his family had made the decision to return to the UK.
‘John has made the difficult decision to give notice of his intention to leave Hospice,’ the spokesperson said.
‘In his two and a half years leading Hospice Isle of Man, John has made a positive difference in all areas of our work.
‘We feel sure that everyone whose life has been touched by Hospice in that time will join with the staff teams, patients and their loved ones in thanking John and wishing him and his family well as they move onwards.’
No date has so far been given for Mr Knight’s departure.
Hospice Isle of Man provides specialist palliative care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Its services include in-patient and community care, bereavement support, and therapy.