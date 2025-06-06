Isle of Man-based air charter broker Sentient Signature has struck a sustainability partnership with Azzera, a leader in environmental solutions for the aviation industry.
Through this collaboration, Sentient Signature, known for bespoke private aviation and luxury travel, aims to achieve complete carbon neutrality across all flights sold - regardless of distance, aircraft size, or routing.
In an industry increasingly focused on accountability and innovation, the island firm is taking bold steps to ensure the carbon emissions of every journey it completes are managed and mitigated, leaving a lighter footprint on the planet.
Azzera will manage the mitigation of carbon emissions on Sentient Signature's behalf through a combination of initiatives, including verified carbon credits and the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel certificates (SAFc).
Commenting on the new partnership, Sentient Signature’s director of operations, Josh Risker, said: ‘Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have - it's a necessity.
‘Our clients trust us to deliver not only exceptional experiences but responsible ones. Partnering with Azzera ensures we can do both without compromise.’
This new initiative supports the aviation industry's broader goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050.
Puja Mahajan chief executive and founder of Canada-based Azzera: ‘Sentient Signature is demonstrating a commitment to sustainability that is unmatched in the charter broker space.
‘They plan to make every flight carbon-neutral and we’re proud to provide them with carbon credits and Sustainable Aviation Fuel solutions.
‘Our science-based impact assessments will provide their passengers confidence that their journeys truly contribute to a cleaner future.’
