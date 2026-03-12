The Chief Minister is set to face questions in Tynwald next week about the potential impact the escalating conflict in the Middle East could have on the Isle of Man.
Two members of the House of Keys will question Alfred Cannan MHK when the court sits on Tuesday.
The Economic National Strategy Board met on Tuesday following the sitting of the House of Keys to discuss the emerging economic and social implications of the conflict.
The board were said to be considering potential inflationary pressures, including the impact of rising energy prices, and the possible knock-on effects for the island’s wider economy.
Ministers were also set to discuss the resilience of the Isle of Man’s food and medicine supply chains, as well as the work being carried out by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to support Manx citizens who may be affected while overseas.
Government has not yet publicly outlined what conclusions were reached during that meeting.
However, the issue will now be raised formally in Tynwald by two MHKs.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover will ask the Chief Minister what concerns he has about the potential impact of the conflict on the island and whether he will make a statement.
Meanwhile fellow constituency MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask what effect the strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel could have on the island’s economy and residents, and whether the Chief Minister will also make a statement.
The questions come as tensions in the region continue to escalate.
It has now been almost two weeks since the United States and Israel began strikes in Iran, triggering a wider conflict across the Middle East.
The crisis follows the 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which led to a major war in Gaza as Israel launched a military campaign aimed at destroying Hamas and rescuing hostages.
Since then the situation has widened into a regional confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States, with missile strikes and attacks increasing instability across the region.
The developing situation has already begun to affect global markets, with disruption to supply chains and crude oil prices rising above 114 dollars per barrel for the first time since 2022.
Earlier this week, Mr Cannan said: ‘The Government continues to monitor the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and our thoughts are with all those caught up in this conflict.
‘I want to reassure communities across the island that we are assessing all areas that might be impacted closer to home as the situation evolves, preparing for any potential impact in our economy, across key supply chains, on our society and on Government.’
He added that further dedicated meetings will take place if required, with the government issuing updates as appropriate.