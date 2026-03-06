A new operator is to be brought in to run the Northern Civic Amenity Site.
Twelve months ago, it was announced that a deal had been struck that would see Ramsey Town Commissioners stepping in to operate the facility on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure.
That arrangement runs out on March 23.
In a written reply to a Tynwald question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper, new Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said his department was currently in the process of procuring an operator for the Balladoole site.
He said: ‘There is expected to be a short changeover period between operators and we are working to minimise disruption.’
Mr Crookall said the DoI has been in talks with the northern local authorities and ‘options are being considered’.
He said it is hoped that an arrangement will be reached that will ‘provide greater operational stability’.
The DoI has applied to transfer the amenity site’s waste disposal licence to the department from Ramsey Town Commissioners.
The Northern Civic Amenity Site will temporarily close at the end of the shift on Monday March 23 to allow preparations to vacate the site and formally hand over to the newly appointed contractor, who will hopefully assume responsibility on April 1.
A spokesperson for Ramsey Town Commissioner said the temporary closure period will enable essential works to ensure a smooth and safe transition between operators.
He said: ‘We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience during this time.
‘As we approach the end of our tenure managing the site, we would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere thanks to the members of the committee and all staff who have worked tirelessly over the past nine years to keep the facility running efficiently and safely.
‘Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment have been instrumental in the site’s success.
‘We would also like to thank the members of the public who have supported and used the site over the years, and who have worked cooperatively with us to maintain a valuable service for the community.
‘Finally, we wish the incoming contractor every success in their future endeavours and continued operation of the Northern Civic Amenity Site.’
The Ballodoole facility is one of four civic amenity sites in the island and has been the subject of funding disputes since 2023.
It had been managed by a joint committee of representatives from the northern local authorities.
But Bride Commissioners, who had previously contributed around 14% of the site’s annual running costs of £480,000, withdrew from the partnership at the end of March 2024.
Parishioners in Bride had raised concerns that they were paying up to three times more than those in other northern parishes.
There were concerns that the site could close.
Ramsey Town Commissioners handed back control of the site to the DoI at the end of April last year.
A controversial new clause was added into the Local Government Bill by Mr Hooper in response to Bride’s withdrawal from the tip’s management.