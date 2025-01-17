The island’s public service workforce has grown by almost 500 over the last four years, a new report shows.
Covering the final quarter of 2024, the report reveals 7,802 full time equivalents are currently employed.
Over the last four years, government has grown by 427 full time equivalent jobs with Manx Care accounts for 408 of those jobs, while boards and offices have increased by 30. However, Central Government departments have decreased by 12 full time equivalent jobs
The findings are the first in a series of quarterly reports detailing the number of people employed within the Island’s public service.
The report provides valuable insights into the composition of the workforce and the contributions made by employees across various departments, boards, and offices.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘The public service workforce delivers critical services that touch every aspect of Manx life.
‘This welcome report provides much needed transparency but also serves as a reminder of the contribution made by the public sector workforce in so many aspects of the community life.
‘Although the size of the government departments has reduced over the last four years, it is clear that the public service as whole is continuing to grow at a time when public finances are under pressure.
‘I will be setting out measures next week to ensure the controls and governance around future recruitment are robust, with the explicit intention of restricting future growth.’
The Chief Minister will make a statement in Tynwald on Tuesday, providing an update on the government’s efforts to improve efficiency across the public service.