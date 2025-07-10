MAC Financial Limited has appointed Colin Moore as a senior Independent Financial Adviser.
This newly created role, the company says, reflects its continued growth and further strengthens its advisory capabilities across both private and corporate client advice services.
Colin brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, with a distinguished background in investment strategy, financial planning, and client relationship management.
A Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), Colin also holds a PhD in Nuclear Physics and has previously held senior advisory roles at private banks and independent financial advisers.
In his new role, Colin will work closely with a broad range of clients — from private individuals seeking long-term financial security to businesses looking for strategic employee benefits and corporate planning solutions. He joins MAC Financial Limited’s team of 10 qualified independent financial advisers.
He said: ‘I’m excited to join MAC Financial Limited at a time of continued growth and innovation.
‘The firm’s independent ethos and client-first culture really resonates with me, and I look forward to helping clients — both individuals and businesses — navigate their financial futures with confidence.’
Ed Walter, who was recently named managing director at the Douglas firm, added: ‘Colin’s expertise spans both private and corporate financial advice, making him a valuable addition to our growing team.
‘His analytical approach, combined with a strong commitment to client outcomes, aligns perfectly with our values. We’re thrilled to welcome him to MAC Financial Limited.’
Colin’s appointment follows MAC Financial Limited’s recent acquisition of fellow island firm Thornton Chartered Financial Planners’ client book.
The company say that this was a strategic move that further strengthens MAC Group’s position as the island’s largest combined independent financial advisory and insurance broking firm.