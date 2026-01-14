Starting this month, children in the Isle of Man will be offered a combined MMRV vaccine as part of routine childhood immunisations, adding protection against chickenpox alongside measles, mumps and rubella.
Manx Care says the move marks the first time chickenpox vaccination will be included in the island’s programme, aiming to prevent serious illness in young children.
The change also brings the Isle of Man in line with the updated NHS childhood vaccination schedule.
Under the new system, children born on or after January 1, 2025, will receive their first dose at 12 months and a second at 18 months.
Children born between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024, will receive doses at 18 months and three years, four months, while those born between September 1, 2022, and June 30, 2024, will be offered a single dose at three years, four months. A catch-up programme for older children is planned later this year.
Chickenpox is common, with around half of children contracting it by the age of four, and 90 percent by the age of 10.
While usually mild, the infection can sometimes lead to serious complications such as chest infections or fits, requiring hospital care.
Dr Chris Stockport, executive medical director at Manx Care, said: ‘The new MMRV vaccine is a great step forward for our childhood immunisation programme. Vaccinations are our best protection from serious illness, and this combined vaccine will reduce missed days at nursery or school while protecting children from complications.’
Director of Public Health Dr Matt Tyrer added that the vaccine has been used safely for decades in countries including the US, Canada, Australia and Germany, where it has significantly reduced cases and hospital admissions.
Manx Care says GP practices will contact families to book appointments by letter, text, email or phone, and encourages parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine when due.
Around 1,500 children a year are expected to benefit from the new programme.