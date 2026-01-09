Manx Care has confirmed it is correcting an issue which led to some staff receiving incorrect pay during maternity leave, with backdated payments now being issued.
The healthcare provider said it had identified a ‘misalignment’ between its terms and conditions and standing instructions, which affected how enhancement pay was applied during periods of maternity leave.
In a statement, Manx Care said: ‘Manx Care has identified a misalignment between our terms and conditions and standing instructions which affected the application of enhancement pay during maternity leave.’
While the issue did not affect all staff, Manx Care confirmed that a number of employees have already received backpay over the past two months as part of the correction process.
It added that work is ongoing to ensure all remaining affected staff are identified and paid, stressing that no individual action is required from employees.
The issue was first raised last year by a member of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which said maternity leave pay had been calculated using basic salary rather than average salary, as set out in the Manx Pay Terms and Conditions (MPTC).
According to the union, this particularly affected women who regularly worked unsocial hours and were therefore entitled to additional enhancements.
In a message sent to its members, the RCN said it had been in discussions with Manx Care for some time and confirmed that agreement had now been reached.
The message said: ‘We now have agreement that all staff who have been on Maternity Leave since 01/07/2019 will receive back pay for their missed enhancements. It may take a while to sort the logistics, but it's coming.’
Manx Care said it is continuing to work through the remaining cases to ensure all affected staff receive the payments they are owed.
The organisation added: ‘While the issue does not affect all staff, a number of colleagues have already received backpay over the past two months as part of the correction process. Work is ongoing to ensure that all remaining affected staff are addressed.’