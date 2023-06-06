The ‘Give It A Try-athlon’ was organised by the award-winning Isle of Play charity to raise funds for the activities it provides for children across the island.
Instead of being the usual type of ultra-competitive run, bike, swim triathlon, the Isle of Play version was much more relaxed.
Entrants could take a stroll or jog along a seven-kilometre course to St John’s and back, followed by a leisurely five-kilometre bike ride, and finishing with swim or just a paddle and splash around in the sea off Fenella Beach.
Isle of Play chief executive Chris Gregory said: ‘Bearing in mind that this is a brand new event, we’re delighted with the response from everyone who took part, and the fantastic supporters who came along to give them a cheer.’
He added: ‘We must also say a big thank you to our event sponsors, Zurich on the Isle of Man – and everyone who took part.
‘In addition to raising funds, it was also a great community event which shows how exercise can be fun and something that families can use to spend quality time together.
‘We had a lot of positive feedback about the event, and it’s inspired a number of competitors to take more exercise.
‘One of our Try-athletes only started running in order to take part in this event, but she has now entered a half-marathon later this year!’
Around 140 try-athletes took part in the event.
All funds raised will go towards Isle of Play which provides activities for around 10,000 children every year.
The charity will announce the total raised from the try-athlon when all the funds have been received.
Isle of Play was recently chosen ahead of charities across the UK and the Isle of Man as the winner of the Play and Community Development category in the prestigious 13th annual Playwork Awards.
Founded in 2018, Isle of Play is a Manx-registered charity which was set up with a mission to ‘promote, provide and advocate for opportunities for all children on the island to fulfil their right to play’.
It draws inspiration from the global ‘Right to Play’ charity. Isle of Play relies on donations and fundraising to continue its work.