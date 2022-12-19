Below is a list of when bin and recycling collections will take place over the festive period.
Recycling collections are only listed for Douglas and Braddan, as these are the only two areas which have kerbside pickup provided publicly.
Also included are the opening times of the four amenity centres as well.
Arbory and Rushen
Bin collections will be as usual.
Braddan
Bin and recycling collections will be as usual.
Castletown
If your bin collection is set for Monday, December 26, it will be collected Tuesday, December 27.
Normal bin collection will resume January 2.
Douglas
Bin and recycling collections will continue as usual.
Garff
Bin collections will be as usual.
German
Bin collections will be as usual.
Onchan
If your bin collection is on Friday December 23, it will be collected on Thursday, December 22.
If your bin collection is either on Monday, December 26 or Tuesday, December 27, it will be collected on Wednesday, December 28.
If your bin collection is on Wednesday, December 28 it will be collected on Thursday, December 29.
If your collection is on Friday, December 30 or Monday, January 2, it will be collected Tuesday, January 3.
If your bin collection is Tuesday, January 3, it will be on Wednesday, January 4. Bin collection will return to normal following this.
Patrick
If your bin collection is set for Monday, December 26, it will be collected Tuesday, December 27.
Normal bin collection will resume January 2.
Peel
In the week beginning December 26, if your bins are usually collected on a Monday, they will be collected on Tuesday.
If your bins are usually collected on Tuesdays, they will be collected on Wednesday.
Everyone else will have their bins collected on Thursday, December 29.
The following week, that is the week starting January 2, bin collection will return to normal.
Port Erin
From Monday, December 26, to Friday, January 6, bin collections will be as follows:
If your bin collection is normally on a Monday, it will be collected on a Wednesday.
If your bin collection is normally on a Wednesday, it will be collected on Thursday.
If your bin collection is normally on a Thursday, it will be collected on Friday.
Normal bin collection times will resume from week commencing January 9.
Ramsey
If your bin collection is normally Wednesday it will be collected as usual.
Bin collection set for Thursday, December 22, will be collected Wednesday, December 21.
Bin collection set for Friday, December 23, will be collected on Thursday, December 22.
Bin collection set for Monday, December 26, will be collected Friday, December 23.
Normal bin collection will resume week starting January 2.
Amenity centres:
Balladoole Centre
On Saturday, December 24, the site will close an hour earlier than normal, with last admittance at 3.15pm.
From December 25 to 27 the site will be closed and will reopen at 8am Wednesday, December 28.
On Saturday, December 31, the site will close an hour earlier with last admittance being 3.15pm.
The site will be closed January 1 and 2, and will re-open as normal on Tuesday, January 3.
Eastern Civic Amenity Centre
The Eastern Civic Amenity Site will be closed December 25, 26 and January 1, the rest of the festive period it will be open as usual.
Southern Amenity site
The Southern Amenity Site will be open on Saturday, December 24 from 10am to 1pm.
It will be closed from December 25 to December 27.
The site will open as usual on December 28, and will be open as usual until Saturday, December 31, when it will be open from 10am to 1pm.
The site will be closed January 1 and 2 and will be open as normal from January 3.
Western Civic Amenity Site
The Western Civic Amenity Site will close at midday on Christmas Eve, December 24.
It will then be closed December 25, 26 and 27.
On Wednesday, December 28 it will open at 8am.
On December 31, it will close at noon, and will remain closed on January 1 and 2.
It will resume normal opening hours on Tuesday, January 3.