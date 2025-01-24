The Broadway cinema has announced it will only open five days a week because of low demand.
The cinema, based at the Villa Marina, is currently open every night of the week but it has announced it will close on Mondays and Tuesdays from the end of March.
It has blamed ‘evolving audience habits’ in the wake of the Covid pandemic with more people streaming movies at home.
Posting on social media, VillaGaiety says: ‘In response to evolving audience habits following the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of streaming services impacting cinema attendance, Broadway Cinema will shift to a five-day operating schedule starting on Monday, March 31, closing on Mondays and Tuesdays for regular screenings, except for occasional event cinema screening.
‘The cinema will remain open Wednesday to Sunday, with additional matinees programmed during school and bank holidays for families.
‘The Villa Marina and Villa Gardens will also close on Monday and Tuesday evenings, unless hosting specific events in the Villa Marina or Villa Marina Arcade, or while there are shows taking place at the Gaiety Theatre.
‘By adjusting its schedule, Broadway Cinema aims to better align with current demand, ensuring its sustainability and continued role in VillaGaiety’s year-round entertainment offering.’
From March 31, the Villa Marina and box office will close at 6pm and the Villa Gardens and access to the car park will close at 7.30pm on Monday and Tuesdays, unless a scheduled public event is taking place in the Villa Marina, Gaiety Theatre or Villa Arcade.
From Wednesday to Sunday the car park will close 20 minutes after the last scheduled event.
VillaGaiety adds: ‘We appreciate your understanding and look forward to continuing to welcome our community to enjoy cinema screenings.
‘As always our team is available to assist with any queries regarding this change.’