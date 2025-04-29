Four hit UK comedians are set to take to the Royal Hall stage at the Villa Marina next month for a ‘Comedy Pit Stop’ event.
Taking place on the first race day of the TT festival (Saturday, May 31), the show will be hosted by Chloe Petts and will feature other comedians Phil Wang, Lucy Beaumont and Pierre Novellie.
Phil Wang is a global stand-up performer whose first Netflix special, ‘Philly Philly Wang Wang’, was released in 2021.
His second Netflix special ‘Wang in There Baby’ followed in September 2024 following a world tour.
He’s also performed stand-up on Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC), and his first book ‘Sidesplitter: How to be from Two Worlds at Once’ was named a Times and Sunday Times ‘Book of the Year’.
Other TV credits include ‘Inside Amy Schumer’, ‘Life and Beth’, ‘The Comedy Line-Up’ (Netflix), ‘Taskmaster’, ‘Live at the Apollo’ and ‘Have I Got News For You’.
Lucy Beaumont is an award-winning stand-up, comedy actress and writer.
Lucy’s written and starred in ‘Meet the Richardsons’ (BAFTA-nominated and running for five series), appeared on series 16 of Taskmaster and is the co-writer of the Channel 4 comedy ‘Hullraisers’.
Meanwhile, Pierre Novellie is a hit podcaster who has appeared in the ‘Frank Skinner Off the Radio’ podcast and the hit ‘Budpod’ podcast alongside Phil Wang, which has over five million downloads.
His TV appearances include ‘The Mash Report’ (BBC2) and ‘Stand Up Central’ (Comedy Central).
This one night only stand up comedy special has been put together by the VillaGaiety in conjunction with Avalon Comedy, one of the UK’s leading live comedy producers.
To find out more and book tickets (priced at £35), you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/comedypitstop