Clean up of Southern 100 course tonight

Charity Beach Buddies is to host a special event cleaning up the Southern 100 course this evening (Wednesday) prior to this weekend’s Pre-TT Classic meeting.

The idea was proposed by southern residents and long-standing Beach Buddies volunteers Ron Ronan and David Wilkinson and there will be another clean up just before the Southern 100 itself in July.

The meeting point for this evening the Southern 100 headquarters on Castletown Bypass at 6.30pm. It is expected to take no longer than 90 minutes.