The manager of the Co-op store in Crosby has appeared in court charged with four counts of facilitating unlawful immigration.
Zawar Hussain, 39, of Stowell Place, Castletown, appeared before magistrates on Saturday.
He is accused of completing certificates of employment for individuals who had not yet obtained employment in order to secure them a migrant visa.
They were subsequently given jobs after their arrival in the island at a number of Co-op stores.
An investigation by police and immigration officers was launched after the retailer raised concerns.
Two addresses in the island were raided.
The four charges relate to four individuals who secured visas.
No pleas were entered during the hearing on Saturday.
Two other people have been released on police bail in relation to the matter.
A bail application was refused and Mr Hussain, a Pakistan national, was remanded in custody.
He will appear before magistrates again on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the Co-op said: ‘Co-op is proud to be part of and serve the Isle of Man community, with whom we have a long-standing relationship, which we look forward to continuing for many years to come.
‘We are not able to comment on a live legal investigation and court process.’