Charlton Andrew Gary Watterson, aged 29, and 38-year-old David Prescott, also known as Atkinson, both admitted threatening behaviour.
Magistrates fined Watterson £500 and put Prescott on probation for 12 months.
The altercation occurred in Duke Street on May 7, at 10.50am.
A civilian called the police after seeing the two men arguing, and reporting that one of them had said: ‘I’m going to stab you.’
Prescott, of Taubman Terrace, Douglas, denied that he had made that comment.
Watterson, of Broadway, Douglas, was also fined a further £150 for being drunk in public on October 23, after an incident at the Drug and Alcohol Team’s premises.