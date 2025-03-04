It will take place at the Central Laa Meanagh Day Centre on March 27.
This event is an opportunity for carers from all over the island to network, socialise and find out what support is available for them.
The third session of its kind held by Manx Care, it will start at 1:30pm.
Caregivers attending are invited to bring those that they care for along with them as there will be colleagues on-hand to provide some respite.
Refreshments will be provided, but the centre is asking those who wish to attend to send an e-mail confirming their attendance to [email protected] by March 21.