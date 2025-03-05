King William’s College (KWC) recently welcomed more than 150-year six pupils from across the island for a special performance of ‘Matilda’.
Held at the King’s Court Theatre, the event introduced young students to the arts as well as providing a glimpse into student life at KWC.
Pupils from nine local primary schools, including Arbory, Foxdale, Marown, Victoria Road, Anagh Coar, Manor Park, Jurby and The Buchan, attended the show.
This initiative is part of KWC’s commitment to ‘fostering a love for performing arts’ and strengthening its links with local schools.
The production featured 24 KWC students aged 11 to 17 portraying characters such as Matilda, Miss Honey and the iconic role of Miss Trunchbull.
A spokesperson from KWC commented: ‘The cast, comprising students from Years 7 to 12, delivered an engaging performance that captivated the young audience.
‘Directed and choreographed by David Dawson and assisted by Lauren Molyneux, with musical direction by Steve Daykin, the production showcased KWC’s excellence in the performing arts.
‘All three are active in the Isle of Man’s theatre community and were recently recognised by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) for their work on The School of Rock.’
Steve Daykin, head of the arts faculty and director of music at KWC, added: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome so many Year Six pupils to our performance of Matilda.
‘Seeing their excitement and engagement was truly rewarding.
‘Our students worked incredibly hard to bring this production to life, and it was fantastic to see their efforts appreciated by such an enthusiastic audience.
‘We hope this experience has inspired younger pupils to explore their creativity and develop a passion for the performing arts.’
For more information about drama and music at KWC, or to enquire about admissions, you can email [email protected] or call 820110.