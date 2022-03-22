Commercial feature: Are electric vehicles the future?

Transport accounts for around one-fifth of global carbon dioxide emissions with nearly 75% of these emissions coming from road vehicles. So there is no question that something must change to reduce these and reach the targeted ‘net zero’ to minimise the damage to our environment.

The biggest immediate benefit of electric cars is that they produce zero emissions when they’re running as there is no process of combustion, no fuel is burned, and no CO2 emissions are released into the atmosphere.

But how serious is the industry about switching to electric manufacturing?

Very!

Every major manufacturer has committed to electric vehicle production, investing billions into the sector in key areas like battery production and battery recycling.

Like it or not, electric vehicles (EVs) are here to stay and based on government legislation to stop the sale of ‘ICE’ cars (internal combustion engine) within the next eight years, industry analysts are already saying the tipping point was passed in 2020 and expect total electric vehicle adoption in the major economies by 2035, only 13 years away.

Ideal for the Isle of Man?

With our short island journey times, EV adoption is already proving popular.

For anyone with off-street parking, where a home wall charger could be fitted, or a workplace that has chargers, an EV makes a lot of sense.

For those with no off-street parking it is becoming increasingly feasible as Manx Utilities continues to roll out island wide charging bays.

For those concerned about journeys to the UK, the newer EVs generally have a range of 200 miles or more, and with the extensive fast-charge network in the United Kingdom, there are more charging bays than petrol stations now, it is easily possible to drive to Cornwall or Scotland with just one 30-minute stop.

Understanding the pros and cons

The biggest challenge at the moment is the price of a new EV.

They are generally slightly more than their petrol counterparts, although the gap is shortening as more and more models come on to the market and manufacturers compete for market share.

This is also balanced by the ongoing savings of running an EV.

Manx Utilities offer a very favourable EV overnight charging rate for those who can fit a home wall charger, which brings the ‘fuel’ cost of an EV to nearly two thirds cheaper than petrol or diesel. Lower road tax and lower servicing costs also add to the benefits.

What are EVs like to drive?

EVs are incredibly easy to drive with no gear changes to worry about and are much quieter.

Most new models also have a whole range of driving aids to help maximise the range and leave you to concentrate on the road ahead.

The best way to find out what they are like to drive is to try one for yourself. Jacksons and Motor Mall has the island’s largest range of EVs from the 24 manufacturers it represents and has a selection of demonstrator cars for you to try at any time, with no obligation to buy.

Its staff can also help answer any of your questions about switching to electric.