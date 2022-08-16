Commercial feature: What it’s really like to own an electric vehicle
With so many views and opinions around electric vehicles (EVs), there is nothing like hearing it from the owners’ mouths.
Here’s a small selection from the hundreds of local owners who have already made the switch to electric.
Sharon Griffin, who has a Peugeot e2008, said: ‘On my second EV now and I love it – I would never go back to a petrol/diesel.
‘It makes driving a much calmer relaxed experience. They are absolutely perfect for island life.’
Sue Keown bought her EV on April 2 this year. She said: ‘It’s the best thing I ever did.
‘I had just started my business a year ago and had to sell my A35 AMG as I wasn’t sure I could afford to run it. Went for an A250e Hybrid.
‘I loved the electric side of the car and wished I had gone full electric.
‘Whilst chatting with a local car dealership, I mentioned that I would love a Ford Mustang Mach e and, as they say, the rest is history.
‘I charged 745 miles one month at a cost of £39. I love not going to the petrol station anymore.’
Kirsteen Simpson added: ‘We’ve had a Leaf now since 2016 and we would never go back to a petrol/diesel car.
‘I’d love to upgrade to a newer electric car with a higher battery capacity, we only get 80-88 miles to a charge, so we can take it across instead of having to borrow a car from family.’
Mike Wilson explained that if you have a driveway or a place to charge your car ar home, it’s a ‘no brainer’.
‘It’s so nice waking up every morning to a full tank of fuel,’ he said.
‘With the increased chargers around the island, it is now feasible to not have charging at home too.’
Douglas councillor Frank Schuengel said: ‘Cheaper, quieter, cleaner, better suited for short distance driving. The list of pros is long.
‘I wouldn’t go back to driving ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) for every day tootling about.’
Jane Dale said: ‘Better charging infrastructure is needed to help those without driveways.
‘I have a driveway but it seems unfair on others who would otherwise get an EV. Amazing saving £5,000 over three years I estimate!’
Steve Wicks doesn’t have a charger at home but hasn’t had any issues as he travels from Ramsey to Onchan and back each day.
He added: ‘The running cost is less than half, no emissions, lovely and quiet and if you like a bit of speed, they’re incredible with that instant torque.
‘The only real downside is the new car cost, but that’s getting better all the time now.
‘For me it’s an absolute no brainer, whether on island or travelling across.’
Considering switching to EV?
