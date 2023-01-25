Despite the unanimous decision, at the authority’s January meeting, there was concern from commissioner Adam Beighton about parking.
He said: ‘I’d just like to make sure we consider the parking situation.
‘There were 400 entrants, I’m sure that we have dealt with that number before, but I just want to make sure that everybody will be able to park safely and appropriately.’
It was established during the meeting that parking would be looked into by officers however the town brings ‘between 2,500 and 3,000 people’ on Bonfire Night.
The charity event will take place on March 26 and people can run a one-mile fun run, a half marathon or a full marathon.