Community service being used to help improve school facilities

The community service team, part of the Isle of Man Prison and Probation Service, have been working with primary schools across the island to revitalise their outside facilities.

Most recently the service users have been working with Peel Clothworkers School to refresh and maintain their outside space by painting benches, exterior walls, undertaking general gardening jobs and clearing and preparing the allotment area.

The service users also installed new planter boxes crafted for the school by Northern Men in Sheds.

opportunity

Probation services officer Andrew Sutton said: ‘This type of project is a great opportunity for those with community service orders as it not only provides them with new skills and experience, but it helps them to undertake a task they can be proud of while benefiting our island communities.

‘The outside areas of the school look brilliant – we hope the children will be able to enjoy the refreshed facilities throughout the school year.’

Peel Clothworkers teacher Alan Crebbin said: ‘On behalf of the school I would like to express thanks to the community service team for arranging and undertaking the work.

‘Our children have planted a range of vegetables since the beds were installed.

‘We have recently received a water-butt from Manx Utilities in order to provide water for the school garden, reducing the use of mains water supply.

‘This project really complements the other work that our school is doing currently with recycling, composting food waste and continuing to develop links with community groups such as Beach Buddies and Manx Wildlife Trust.’

The project at Peel Clothworkers totalled 195 hours, with the work being completed over seven weekends.

All materials are supplied by the beneficiary.