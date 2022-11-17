The wellbeing support services package provides access to health assured’s employee assistance programme, including its mental health wellbeing app; Thrive the Health Hero GP24 and second medical option service, and the World Travel Protection Travel Assist app. Additional practical support is also available from Zurich’s updated and enhanced wellbeing toolkit, as well as access to rehabilitation services, and services from charitable organisations including Isle Listen and Cruse Bereavement Care. Isle Listen – which Zurich is helping to support via a three-year collaboration – provides training for HR managers and support services for staff as part of the enhanced employee benefits solutions.