Company offers support to other HR managers and employees
Zurich, winners of the Award for Employer of the Year at Thursday night’s Awards for Excellence, has used its expertise in supporting its own staff to help other human resources managers and employees.
Stephanie Hatton, corporate benefits executive at Zurich in the Isle of Man, said: ‘With all the pressures of modern life, providing employees with practical, easy to access health and wellbeing support is now more important than ever.
‘We have created a wellbeing support services package which is designed to meet the needs of modern businesses by giving HR managers and employees the peace of mind that comes from knowing that practical help is only a click or phone call away.’
The company’s group life and income protection offering now includes the benefit of 24/7/365 support for a wide range of health and wellbeing issues. That means businesses can give their employees, plus their dependents, access to support such as financial and legal information; help with relationship and family issues; mental health support, and bereavement counselling.
Zurich has also created an online support hub for corporate customers, to support them in launching these additional services to their workforce.
Stephanie said: ‘Our Group Life and Income Protection offering has always been a great choice for businesses looking to enhance their employee benefits packages.
‘However, the employment landscape has been transformed in recent years by the pandemic, technology, and skills shortages, plus many more factors. That’s why we have enhanced the services we offer to help HR managers meet the expectations of today’s employees.’
The wellbeing support services package provides access to health assured’s employee assistance programme, including its mental health wellbeing app; Thrive the Health Hero GP24 and second medical option service, and the World Travel Protection Travel Assist app. Additional practical support is also available from Zurich’s updated and enhanced wellbeing toolkit, as well as access to rehabilitation services, and services from charitable organisations including Isle Listen and Cruse Bereavement Care. Isle Listen – which Zurich is helping to support via a three-year collaboration – provides training for HR managers and support services for staff as part of the enhanced employee benefits solutions.
Stephanie said: ‘Ultimately, this provides our customers with a USP when it comes to recruiting and retaining the best people in an increasingly competitive jobs market.’
