With employers here in the island and internationally facing increased demands from employees for enhanced health care cover, two big names in the industry have partnered to offer a new critical care solution.
Insurer Zurich – which has a history here in the island going back more than 40 years – is working with specialists Further Group to offer a new employee benefit called ‘Critical Care’.
It’s designed to help those needing treatment for serious illnesses and is available in the Isle of Man, Channel Islands and UK.
‘Critical Care’ can provide life-changing wellbeing benefits for employees who have cancer, heart or neurological conditions, are in need of organ transplants, or require specialist treatment abroad at leading hospitals.
It can be added to any Zurich International Group Life or Group Income Protection Policy, allowing employers to meet the changing needs of their workforce.
Stephanie Hatton, corporate benefits executive at Zurich International, commented: ‘Critical Care has been carefully designed to offer quicker access to diagnoses and treatment, which in turn increases the chances of positive outcomes, leading to a better quality of life.
‘Over the past decade NHS figures show that serious illnesses have surged with heart disease increasing by 50% and around half of the population facing a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.
‘Similar trends are being seen in the other regions and countries where Critical Care will be available.
‘This is driving a need for employers to provide even better protection benefits for their current and future employees.’
Stephanie added: ‘Critical Care marks a significant advancement in employee group protection benefits.
‘As a solution which meets the modern-day needs of employers who want to go the extra mile to support employees on their wellbeing journey, we also see it as a unique offering which sets Zurich apart in the employee benefits market.
‘We are immensely proud of this new benefit and to offer it in partnership with Further Group, which is a leading business in this field."
From an employer’s point of view, ‘Critical Care’ provides their workforce with more choice and control over their healthcare decisions.
It gives fast access to leading medical experts for initial consultations, second medical opinions and treatment options that might not be available where the employee lives.
In a scenario where an employee has been diagnosed with advanced stage cancer and fast access to the best possible treatment is vital, ‘Critical Care’ gives them the option to choose the latest cancer medicines and clinical trials.
Customers will have flexibility when it comes to using any of the services ‘Critical Care’ offers. They can choose which services to use and when, with the option to combine them with public or private healthcare, offering them greater control over their healthcare decisions. In addition, customers who access the service will be guided through the entire process by a dedicated, clinically trained case manager.
Frank Ahedo, chief executive of Further, said: ‘At Further, we are incredibly proud to collaborate with Zurich to offer 'Critical Care'. This innovative benefit provides employees with comprehensive support and access to cutting-edge treatments globally during critical health moments.
‘Our expertise in specialist health solutions, combined with Zurich's strength, means we can provide peace of mind and vital options to individuals when they need it most.’