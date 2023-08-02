Liberal Vannin is ‘deeply concerned’ by the gap left following the resignation of the information commissioner and the deputy of the office.
The recent resignations of the information commissioner, Ian McDonald, and deputy, Nicola Whiting, have sparked a debate on the funding of the office, after the two most senior members cited inadequate financial resources and staffing issues as the reasoning for their departure.
Whilst Ian McDonald who has served the government for 20 years, has already stepped down, and an interrim information commissioner has been appointed, Nicola Whiting is set to leave in the first week of September.
The office has recently taken on additional responsibilities, but the two departing members felt that this was not reflected in the available resources.
A statement from Liberal Vannin said: ‘Liberal Vannin is deeply concerned by the gap left by the recent resignations of both the Island’s Information Commissioner, Iain Macdonald and his Deputy, Nicola Whiting.
‘As the independent authority responsible for monitoring and enforcing the island’s data protection legislation, the Unsolicited Communications Regulations, the Freedom of Information Act and the Code of Practice on Access to Government Information, the fact that the Information Commissioner’s two most senior postholders have announced their resignations, leaves questions to be answered, that we don’t feel have been satisfactorily covered in their letters of resignation.
‘Confidence in the security of information, particularly personal data, is currently at a low ebb amongst many on the Island, and it is vital for the good governance of our public bodies and all organisations holding data, that we have that confidence restored and that they are being properly held to account.’
It added: ‘We therefore seek assurances that properly and adequately staffing the Information Commissioner is seen as a priority by government and that the oversight of how our government, private firms and other organisations handle information held about us is professionally and robustly scrutinised.
‘While welcoming the speedy appointment of Stuart Haynes as Interim Information Commissioner, we urge that this temporary role is not extended beyond the agreed six months and that the post is filled on a permanent basis as soon as possible.’
Yet, having been asked on the matter in the House of Keys, the treasury minister, Alex Allinson, told his colleagues that the office had a significant uplift in budget in April (prior to the two resignations), and has sufficient funding for an additional member of staff.
Stewart Haynes will hold the post of information commissioner for six months whilst a new information commissioner is found and appointed, which the cabinet office has said will enable continutiy whilst a new post holder is found.